(CNN) A previously unknown species of giant panda that roamed Europe's wetlands 6 million years ago has been identified after the discovery of two teeth stored in a Bulgarian museum.

The fossilized upper molar and canine were originally found in the late 1970s in coal deposits and held in the collection of the Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History for more than four decades.

"They had only one label written vaguely by hand," said Nikolai Spassov, a professor at the museum and author of a new study on the teeth, in a news release. "It took me many years to figure out what the locality was and what its age was. Then it also took me a long time to realize that this was an unknown fossil giant panda."

"This discovery shows how little we still know about ancient nature and demonstrates also that historic discoveries in paleontology can lead to unexpected results, even today," he said.

While pandas are best known by their only living representative, the giant panda, there was once a range of related species that roamed across Europe and Asia.

