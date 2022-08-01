Former high-level Russian official who left Putin's government reportedly hospitalized

(CNN) Former high-level Russian official Anatoly Chubais is in a European hospital suffering from symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition, according to prominent Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak.

Sobchak said she spoke to Chubais' wife, who said her husband's "state is unstable. He felt bad very suddenly, he began to stop feeling the arms and legs."

Sobchak -- the daughter of the late Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St. Petersburg and political mentor to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- was a Russian presidential candidate in 2018 and, in recent years, has been critical of Putin, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine

She directly quoted Chubais, who said of his condition: "I was hospitalized in one of the European clinics with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barr syndrome. Condition of moderate severity, stable."

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system harms the body's nerves.

