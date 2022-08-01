CNN —

Lil Durk is sporting a bandage over his eye and taking some time out after a pyrotechnic device went off in front of him during Lollapalooza.

Video circulating on social media shows the rapper on stage at the Chicago music festival when the special effect explodes in front of him, causing him to back up and wipe his face with his shirt.

On Sunday, Lil Durk posted a photo of himself in what appeared to be a medical room, wearing a mask over his mouth and nose and a bandage on his eye.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” the caption on his Instagram post read. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Lil Durk is a native of Chicago. The massive multiday music festival is held there annually in historic Grant Park.