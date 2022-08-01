A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to "win hearts and minds" of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as part of a "national rejuvenation."

Xi's demand, made over the weekend in a meeting attended by top Chinese officials, was one of a number of critical tasks listed by the Chinese leader for the United Front Work Department -- a branch of the ruling Communist Party tasked with gaining influence both at home and overseas.

"The united front ... is an important assurance for (China's Communist Party) to defeat the enemy, to govern and rejuvenate the country, and to rally all Chinese people both at home and abroad to realize national rejuvenation," Xi said at the Beijing conference on United Front Work, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

As "profound changes" unseen in a century were playing out globally, Xi said, United Front efforts were "even more important." That work, according to Xi, should include efforts to "strike the right balance between commonality and diversity" at home and "win hearts and minds of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese."

Hong Kong -- the subject of a crackdown by Xi following mass pro-democracy protests in the city three years ago -- operates as a semi-autonomous entity under Beijing's rule, as does Macao. Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy the Communist Party claims as its own territory and with which it has said it seeks "reunification," despite never having governed it.

