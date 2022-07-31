A mysterious Greenland shark showed up in Belize, thousands of miles from its arctic home

(CNN) The Greenland shark makes its home in the icy arctic waters around Greenland and Iceland. So researchers were shocked when they found one of the ocean giants apparently taking a tropical vacation in the coral reefs off the coast of Belize.

Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. student at FIU, was working with Belizean fishermen to tag tiger sharks when she noticed that one shark attached to one of their lines didn't look like a tiger shark.

She sent a photo of the large, sluggish creature to her adviser, who confirmed it was either a Greenland shark or a hybrid between the Greenland shark and Pacific sleeper shark, according to FIU.

One of the fishermen on the project expressed shock at the discovery.

Read More