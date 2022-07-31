Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies

(CNN) Samuel Sandoval, one of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers who served during World War II, died Friday, according to a release from the Navajo Nation.

During the war, Sandoval was one of hundreds of young Navajo men recruited to use an 813-word code based on the native Navajo language to send and receive military communications in the South Pacific Theater.

"Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval will always be remembered as a loving and courageous person who sacrificed more than we will ever know to defend our homelands using our sacred Navajo language," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. "We are saddened by his passing, but his legacy will always live on in our hearts and minds. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his wife, Malula Sandoval, his children, and many loved ones."

Sandoval was born in 1922 in Nageezi, New Mexico, and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943, the Navajo Nation release said. He completed basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in California, where the 29 original Code Talkers had arrived in 1942.

The original Navajo recruits were tasked with developing an unbreakable code by using words from their language and encoding it with word substitution to transmit tactical information over telephone and radio. The Navajo language was chosen as a code because it was not written and very few people who aren't of Navajo origin could speak it, according to the CIA

