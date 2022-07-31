(CNN) Amid disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, one anonymous man's good deed helped rescue a grandmother and her family trapped inside a water-filled home.

Randy Polly was driving to get gas on Thursday morning when he encountered floodwaters that left him stranded on a patch of dry land in Whitesburg, Kentucky.

A few hours later, he watched from a distance as a man saved an elderly woman and others who were trapped in a house as the water kept rising.

Polly told CNN he could hear people yelling across the flooded road, "Get me help, get help." Polly called 911, but emergency services were overwhelmed and unresponsive to his calls, he said.

At around 9 a.m., he witnessed someone he described as a "hero" swim over to the house and start banging on a door and window.

