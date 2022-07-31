Start your week smart: Kentucky, Biden, Chinese rocket, Monkeypox, Mega Millions
We’ve endured much as a nation this year: rampant inflation, fierce political discord, extreme weather conditions and an ongoing pandemic. Nothing, however, may be as troubling as the coming candy apocalypse. Hershey warned last week that due to capacity constraints and ongoing supply chain issues, it may not be able to meet consumer demand for Halloween candy this fall. The horror … the horror.
Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The weekend that was
• Days after deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky claimed the lives of at least 25 people, more rain today will threaten some of the hardest-hit areas as rescuers are still looking for missing residents and thousands struggle to recover without cell service and power.
• President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again on Saturday, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in what is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.”
• Remnants of a massive Chinese rocket that was descending uncontrollably back to Earth reentered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean at roughly 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, the US Space Command said on Twitter.
• The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended – with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
The week ahead
Tuesday
Primary season rolls on as we get ever closer to the 2022 midterm elections, with voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington heading to the polls. Results in Arizona will be closely watched as the election there is shaping up to be a proxy fight between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Tuesday is also the day the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases a key reading on the health of the job market. The bureau’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey – known as the JOLTS report – will show the number of job openings available in June. In May, there were 11.3 million job openings, which outnumbered available workers by nearly 2 to 1.
Thursday
Bucking the “if it’s Tuesday, it’s primary day” trend, voters in Tennessee will instead cast their ballots on August 4 as three Democratic candidates hope to win their party’s nomination to take on Republican Gov. Bill Lee in November, who is running unopposed in the GOP primary.
The government’s monthly employment report for July drops on August 5 as fears of a recession deepen. The US economy added a better-than-expected 372,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% – still close to a 52-year low.
Photos of the week
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
An airplane drops fire retardant ahead of the Oak Fire near Jerseydale, California, on Sunday, July 24.
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Pope Francis blesses the water of Lac Ste. Anne while visiting the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, July 26. During his trip to Canada this week, he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in the abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in residential schools.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A woman in Buenos Aires holds a photo of Maria Eva Duarte de Perón, Argentina's most famous first lady, as she waits to visit her tomb on the 70th anniversary of her death on Tuesday, July 26. Eva Perón, better known by her nickname Evita, championed the rights of the poor, pushed for more social programs and argued for women's suffrage. She died of cancer at the age of 33.
Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Relatives and friends of Indian track athlete Neeraj Chopra celebrate in Panipat, India, after he won a silver medal in the javelin Sunday, July 24, at the World Championships in Oregon. He's just the second Indian ever to medal at the World Championships.
Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate inside the Indiana Capitol building on Tuesday, July 26. Abortion-rights protesters were also in the building as Indiana lawmakers convened a special session this week to consider more restrictions on abortion. Indiana is the first state to hold such a session since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.
Young fans get autographs from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen while attending the NFL team's training camp in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, July 25.
Liu Li/VCG/Getty Images
Liu Li/VCG/Getty Images
Twin giant pandas are cooled off with water at the Chongqing Zoo in China on Tuesday, July 26.
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
An effigy of the demon Ghantakarna is burned during the Ghantakarna festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Tuesday, July 26. The burning is meant to symbolize the destruction of evil and drive out evil spirits and ghosts.
Odelyn Joseph/AP
Odelyn Joseph/AP
Children in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, sleep on the floor of a school turned into a shelter on Saturday, July 23, after they were forced to leave their homes because of gang clashes in the area.
Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Security forces stand in front of Iraq's Parliament after hundreds of angry protesters, loyal to the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, broke into Baghdad's heavily protected Green Zone on Wednesday, July 27, to denounce the nomination of a new prime minister. Al-Sadr told protesters at the Parliament building that their "message" had been received and that they should return home.
Allison Dinner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Allison Dinner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman who became sick in the hot weather is helped by fellow migrants and US Border Patrol agents as migrants wait to be processed in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Tuesday, July 26.
Matt Rourke/AP
Matt Rourke/AP
Christopher Morel slides into home to score a run for the Chicago Cubs during a Major League Baseball game in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 23. The Cubs won 6-2 in 10 innings.
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Medic volunteer Nataliia Voronkova gives a medical tactical training session to soldiers in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens go off in Dobropillia, Ukraine, on Friday, July 22.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court outside Moscow on Wednesday, July 27. Griner has been detained in Russia since February, when authorities said they found cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance. The US State Department has classified her as wrongfully detained.
Hamdan Khan/AP
Hamdan Khan/AP
Villagers evacuate a flooded area in Lasbella, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 26. Torrential rains caused deadly flooding and infrastructure damage.
Harley Palangchao/AP
Harley Palangchao/AP
Boulders fall near a vehicle in Bauko, Philippines, during an earthquake on Wednesday, July 27. At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a 7.0-magnitude quake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
Lincoln Ho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Lincoln Ho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman becomes emotional on Tuesday, July 26, as Pope Francis holds Mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.
Huizhong Wu/AP
Huizhong Wu/AP
A Taiwanese frigate fires an anti-air missile as part of military drills off the island's eastern coast on Tuesday, July 26. It was part of the annual Han Kuang exercises held across Taiwan and its outlying islands. This year, the drills have taken on a greater significance amid growing concerns over China's intentions toward Taiwan — a self-governing island that Beijing's ruling Communist Party claims as its own.
Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
People line up at a Covid-19 testing station in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, July 23. The highly transmissible BA.5 variant is spreading rapidly worldwide and is seen as a great threat by authorities in China — the last major country adhering to a stringent zero-Covid strategy.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Hans Peter Lottermoser/SEPA.Media/Getty Images
Noah Okafor and Benjamin Sesko, teammates with the Austrian soccer club Red Bull Salzburg, celebrate a goal during a preseason match against Liverpool on Wednesday, July 27.
Bruna Prado/AP
Bruna Prado/AP
A guest dances Wednesday, July 27, in Van Gogh Alive, a multimedia exhibition in Rio de Janeiro featuring projections of paintings by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden meets virtually with CEOs and labor leaders on Monday, July 25, to discuss the importance of passing a bill aimed at boosting semiconductor production in the United States. The House passed the bill on Thursday, a day after the Senate.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainians fire artillery toward Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Wednesday, July 27.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Officers from the Chicago Police Department, wearing buttons that depict fallen Chicago police officer Ella French, tear up during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about law enforcement safety on Tuesday, July 26. French was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop last year.
Michel Lunanga/AFP/Getty Images
Michel Lunanga/AFP/Getty Images
People protest against the United Nations in Goma, Congo, on Tuesday, July 26. At least five people were killed and about 50 were wounded during the second day of protests.
Children dressed as chess pieces perform before the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, on Tuesday, July 26.
Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile introduces fellow singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell for a rare performance Sunday, July 24, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island. Mitchell, 78, had a brain aneurysm in 2015, one that required rehabilitation and physical therapy to recover. Ever since, she has been largely out of the public eye.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Matias Delacroix/AP
A young fencer strikes a pose for her parents as they take photos in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 24.
The latest edition to the “Predator” franchise is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, where a young female warrior fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. “Prey” lands on Hulu on Friday.
‘Bullet Train’
This action/comedy starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and a host of other actors places five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, where they find out their missions have something in common. “Bullet Train” rolls into theaters on Friday.