Greece is ablaze in a scorching heat wave yet planet-warming coal is making a comeback

Western Macedonia, Greece (CNN) Dimitris Mitsaris opens his garage door and the smell of fermenting grapes emerges, as the first morning light bounces off dozens of steel tanks. Mitsaris and his family live here, in Agios Panteleimonas, a mountainous village of just 800 residents in northern Greece, and have made their home into a small winery. "I don't even have electricity here yet," Mitsaris says with a laugh.

It's funny to Mitsaris because just until December last year, the 40-year-old had spent 17 years of his life working the coal mines for the state-run Public Power Corporation (PPC) to keep the lights on in people's homes. He finally gave up coal for wine, understanding that the fossil fuel was on its way out.

Mitsaris, whose father also worked in coal mining, bought 44 acres of vineyard. But he's now wondering if he made the right choice -- coal here is refusing to quit.

"I'm afraid about the future," he said. "I have two young daughters to bring up."