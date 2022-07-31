Pelosi stops in Hawaii and reveals her Asia plans. But no mention of Taiwan

Hong Kong (CNN) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is heading to Asia for a tour of the region after landing in Hawaii, where she visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Arizona.

Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific and plans to visit places including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, according to a statement released by her office on Sunday.

The statement made no mention of Taiwan , despite speculation in recent days that Pelosi might be planning to visit the self-governing democracy of 24 million people.

China's Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory -- despite never having controlled it -- has warned against Pelosi visiting the island, and US President Joe Biden recently let slip that the US military thinks such a trip would be "not a good idea right now". However, US lawmakers on both sides of Washington's political divide have urged her to go.

"Today, our Congressional delegation travels to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America's strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region," Pelosi said in the statement released by her office.

Read More