$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing

(CNN) Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.

CBP officers from the Rio Grande City International Bridge discovered it Sunday in a 2012 Dodge that arrived from Mexico, Port Director Andres Guerra said in a statement Wednesday.

The $2.1 million in alleged liquid meth, totaling 110 pounds, was found by officers using imaging systems and a dog team, the statement said.

The driver -- an unidentified 41-year-old US citizen -- was turned over to agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

More than 5,000 pounds of meth was seized earlier this month after authorities in San Diego County tracked and intercepted a truck that crossed the border from Mexico. Four men were charged in what federal prosecutors described as one of the largest meth busts in San Diego County.