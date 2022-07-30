One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.28 billion

(CNN) One ticket in Illinois claimed the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.28 billion during Friday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Friday night's winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14. The night's cash prize was an estimated $747.2 million. The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Information about the lottery winner or where in Illinois the winning ticket was sold has not yet been made available Saturday morning.

The jackpot prize has been steadily increasing over at least the past few weeks as no ticket has matched all winning six numbers -- which is tough. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

So far, the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018.

Read More