Hawaii receives its last shipment of coal before shuttering last power plant

(CNN) On Wednesday, Hawaii received its last shipment of coal before closing its last functioning coal plant.

Gov. David Ige called the final shipment "a huge step forward in Hawaiʻi's transition to clean energy" on Twitter.

"In its time, coal was an important resource for Hawai'i and I'd like to thank the workers who have run our last remaining coal plant."

"Renewable energy projects to replace coal are coming online with more on the way," wrote Ige. "Even as we face challenges in making this transition, it's the right move for our communities and planet. Most importantly, it will leave Hawaiʻi a better place for our children and grandchildren."