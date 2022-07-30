Russia's Gazprom says it has stopped gas supplies to Latvia

(CNN) Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped supplying gas to Latvia, accusing the Baltic country of "violating conditions for gas withdrawal," without giving any further details.

The announcement is the latest escalation in the energy dispute between Russia and the European Union. Gazprom had already cut off annual gas supplies to customers in at least six European countries, namely Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, because they failed to make payments in rubles.

Moscow has been demanding payments in rubles in retaliation to sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries over its war on Ukraine.

The sanctions have frozen big chunks of Russia's foreign reserves and cut its financial institutions from the international banking system. By insisting on ruble payments, Moscow is essentially forcing Europe to buy its currency.

The announcement from Gazprom came just a day after Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze announced it was purchasing gas from neighboring Russia, adding it was not buying from Gazprom and that it was paying in euros.

Read More