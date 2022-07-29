Timothy D. Easley/AP Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from flood ravaged homes in Hindman, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30. In pictures: Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky

Heavy rain has led to widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky, and Gov. Andy Beshear has said the inundation will be "one of the most significant, deadly floods" in the history of the state.

At least 26 people were dead, Beshear said Sunday, and an unknown number of people were still missing. Hundreds of people have lost everything they have.

Some areas around the city of Hazard received more than 9 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service radar estimates and local observers.

Swollen floodwaters washed out bridges, wiped out power and sent some residents scrambling to their rooftops as water gushed into their homes. Some families' houses and cars were submerged or swept away completely by the flooding, which has been exacerbated by creeks and ground already soaked from ongoing rainfall.