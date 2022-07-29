(CNN) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency for the northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas due to flooding of a wildfire burn scar that is threatening the area's drinking water supply.

The scar from a fire that burned more than 340,000 acres has resulted in thousands of acres of ash and debris along the Gallinas River watershed, a release from the governor's office says.

Las Vegas, which has a population of about 13,200 people, has a two-month supply of water, but flooding threatens to contaminate the supply with fire debris and ash. The river supplies 90% of the water for Las Vegas.

The governor's executive orders allow for $2.25 million in state emergency funding to be made available "to assist the local government with emergency measures, help prevent additional damage, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time related to wildfire impacts and burn scar flooding," according to the release.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is 94% contained as of Thursday, the federal wildfire clearinghouse InciWeb says, but no new fire behavior has been reported recently.

