A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued

(CNN) Early Thursday morning, 17-year-old Chloe Adams woke up to a nightmare. Rushing waters were coming out of the bathroom drains, bubbling up through the kitchen tiles and quickly surrounding her home.

Chloe, who lives with her grandfather in Whitesburg, Kentucky, was alone, with no one but her trusted companion, Sandy, the dog she's had since she was a toddler.

"There was water as far as I could see," she told CNN in a message. "I had a full-blown panic attack."

But she was determined to make it out safely, and take her dog with her.

Picture of a much younger Chloe with her dog, Sandy, who she rescued. "This is them many moons ago," Terry Adams, Chloe's father, told CNN.

