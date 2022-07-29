How to help Kentucky flood victims

(CNN)Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 16 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
Heavy rains and floodwaters took residents by surprise overnight Wednesday with some houses completely lost to the waters in less than an hour. More than 9 inches of rain fell in some areas of eastern Kentucky and more is expected in the coming days.
Governor Beshear has set-up the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help those impacted.
Several organizations are in the affected areas providing assistance. You can donate to help here or by clicking on the button below.