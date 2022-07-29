'WAGatha Christie' libel trial verdict due

Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, and Rebekah Vardy, the spouse of one of his ex-teammates, will discover who has come out on top in their high-profile libel tussle, a battle that has gripped the public and the media.

Vardy, 40, sued Rooney over an accusation she had leaked details of her private life to the press. It came after Rooney had staged an elaborate sting operation to find out who was passing on stories about her private life to the Sun tabloid.

The legal feud has been dubbed the "WAGatha Christie" case, a reference to the "WAG" moniker given to the glamorous group of footballers' wives and girlfriends, and to the renowned author of detective novels, in honor of Rooney's amateur sleuthing.

Their courtroom bust-up has attracted similar level of fascination and media attention to any of their husbands' soccer games.

Wayne Rooney holds the record for the most international goals for his country, while Rebekah Vardy's husband Jamie has been one of the top scorers in the English Premier League in recent years, also playing and scoring for the national side.

