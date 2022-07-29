Lebanon's national basketball team gives crisis-stricken country a glimmer of hope

(CNN) The people of Lebanon were given a much-needed reason to smile this week after the Cedars -- Lebanon's national basketball team -- fought their way to the finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup.

To get there, they battled down to the buzzer against China, winning 72-69 against the Asian powerhouse for the first time ever in the tournament. Lebanon then held on to eke a 86-85 win against regional rival Jordan to make it into the championship game against Australia.

In the end, the Mediterranean nation went home with second place after falling to the Aussies 75-73 -- inching to within one possession of the win after clawing back from a 15-point deficit with just six minutes left in the game.

Even without the championship title, team captain Wael Arakji told CNN Sport that their success at the tournament is a reason to celebrate.

"We just want to make our people happy," Arakji said. "Seeing all these Lebanese fans supporting us, watching all these videos on social media, watching the kids jumping from their seats, their parents enjoying the games with their family is such an honor to all of us.