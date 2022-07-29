This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Andie Swim, a discounted TK and savings on the Thermapen One meat thermometer. All that and more below.

10% off sitewide

Avocado Mattress Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado aims to be the go-to company for all your organic bedding needs, and sustainability is at the core of its mission. Right now, you can get 10% off sitewide, including Avocado’s mattresses, bedding, bed frames, bases are also discounted when you use code AVODAY. With the plethora of discounts on Avocado’s site, you can build the sustainable bedroom of your dreams. Just be sure to shop before the sale ends on August 1.

Summer Sale

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off fire pit bundles, over 40% off elemental fire pits and over 25% off the Pi Pizza Oven and more. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for during this sale now through August 25th.

20% summer essentials

Andie Swim Andie Swim

If this late-July heat wave has you craving a dip in the pool, it might be time to update your swim wardrobe. Thankfully, Andie is offering 20% off its summer essentials when you use code THEESSENTIALS at checkout. Whether you prefer a high-waisted fit or something a bit more cheeky, you’ll find something to love in this promotion.

Dyson Dyson

Breathe easy in your home with a refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower air purifier. The machine reduces allergens and pollutants by automatically responding to external conditions, removing any guesswork on your part. With remote control, a sleek tower design, and peak performance, this air purifier is currently $250 off — a definite steal from a premium brand.

$105 $73.50 at ThermoWorks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for any end-of-summer cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on open box thermometers — which work like new and come with a full warranty — so snag one now before they all run out.

More deals to shop

• You can concoct all your favorite sweet treats at home with the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, now just $65.99 in refurbished condition at Woot!

• Furnish your home in style thanks to this sale at Apt2B, offering 18% off everything now through August 1.

• Roam offers customized luggage so you can travel with ease — and recognize your suitcase at the baggage claim. Now through August 2 you can take up to 40% off your order.

• Starting today, BaubleBar is offering 25% off jewelry and accessories sitewide; just use code FF25 now through August 7.

• Lovesac furniture is chic and endlessly customizable, and the DTC furniture brand is offering all Sacs 25% off now through August 14.

• Gear up for rainy days ahead with Hunter boots, outerwear and accessories for the whole family.

• Get stains out of carpet and upholstery in a snap with the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, now just $79 at Walmart.

• Breakfast has never been easier — blitz your morning smoothie in this Ninja blender that conveniently converts into a go-cup. Did we mention it’s dishwasher safe and $15 off right now?

• Get up to 50% off must-have back-to-school styles at the Gap right now.

• Friday only, save on this Cuisinart air-fryer toaster oven combo and use convection technology for the perfect crisp bite every time.

Deals you may have missed

$159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

AirPods AirPods

The standard AirPods still rival the newer AirPods Pro, and right now they’re matching their all-time low price. These streamlined wireless buds have lots to offer, including impressive sound, instant connection and five hours of listening time on a single charge. Though they lack noise cancellation and customizable fit, they’re a solid option at a great price.

$339 $229 at Moccamaster

Moccamaster Moccamaster

The Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, is beloved for its innovative and old-school industrial design, as well as its delivery of reliably great coffee. Right now you can score the KBGT model on sale in refurbished condition, a streamlined machine for those who like to brew a whole carafe. Handmade in the Netherlands, this gorgeous, Juniper-hued brewer guarantees a perfect cup of coffee every time.

Back-to-school essentials sale

Society6 Society6

If you’re decorating a dorm room next semester, you won’t want to miss this sale at Society6. You can furnish your room with customized prints, wall hangings, tapestries and more that perfectly match your interests and aesthetic — it’s all 25% off. You’ll also get discounts on other artist-designed campus must-haves like water bottles, backpacks, tech accessories and much, much more. Plus, score exclusive weekly discounts up to 40% off now through August 24.

Summer Sale

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth

Treat yourself to some luxurious bedding, loungewear or other home essentials at a nice discount, thanks to this summer sale at Cozy Earth. Editors at Underscored rave about Cozy Earth’s silky, cloudlike products — from sheets to socks and more. See for yourself what the talk is all about and save up to 25% on your purchase.

20% off sitewide with code CNNBTS

Dormify Dormify

Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — summer is soon coming to a close. Thankfully, high school and college students can decorate their spaces with dorm essentials from Dormify. The retailer offers everything from storage to lighting to decor, all specially to fit in small spaces and guaranteed to delight teens. Score 20% off the entire site with code CNNBTS.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card-shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

20% off the Bathroom Collection

Cultiver Cultiver

Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. If your bed is all set, add some everyday indulgence to your bathroom too — right now, you can get 20% off the entire bathroom collection with code CNN20, now through Aug. 7. Whether you’re shopping for towels, washcloths, a robe or even a bath mat, these distinctive woven pieces are a great addition to your routines.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.