Unmarried woman loses bid to freeze her eggs -- and sparks a gender equality debate in China

Hong Kong (CNN) In the first case of its kind, a Chinese court has ruled against an unmarried woman who sued a hospital that refused to freeze her eggs -- sparking a debate over gender equality in the country.

Xu Zaozao was age 30 and unmarried in 2018 when a doctor at the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital at Capital Medical University refused to freeze her eggs -- a procedure that is banned in China for single women. Xu, who says the doctor told her to get married and have children instead, sued the hospital the following year arguing the decision was unfair.

The Chaoyang District People's court ruled against her on July 22 this year, saying the hospital had been right to refuse the request -- dashing her hopes and igniting social media arguments over whether the laws surrounding assisted reproduction discriminate against single women.

Rules issued by China's National Health Commission in the early 2000s allow single men to freeze their sperm, but block single women from freezing their eggs.

Many people reacted angrily to the verdict against Xu on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo.

