Giant screen hits dancers for boy band Mirror during Hong Kong concert

Hong Kong (CNN) A back-up dancer for the Cantopop boy band Mirror is in intensive care after being hit by a giant video panel that fell from the ceiling during a concert in Hong Kong.

Five people were injured when the panel -- measuring about four square meters -- fell onto the stage during the show at the Hong Kong Coliseum near Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong police told CNN.

None of the band's 12 members were injured, police said. Three people were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, including the seriously injured dancer and a second performer described as being in a stable condition, according to the hospital.

Video of the moment the screen crashed onto the dancers went viral on social media, and local charities have set up hotlines for any of the 10,000 people who attended the concert and are traumatized by what they saw.

The remaining eight shows in the group's Hong Kong concert series have since been canceled and Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee has called for an investigation.

