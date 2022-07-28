Heavy rain in eastern Kentucky leads to dangerous flash flooding

(CNN) Heavy rainfall inundated eastern Kentucky overnight, prompting a flash flood emergency and making local roads impassable, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Breathitt, Knott, Owsley and Perry counties until 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!" the NWS warned.

Up to 6 inches of rain fell in some locations and an additional 3 inches is possible, forecasters said.

"Numerous roads are closed and life threatening flooding is occurring throughout the area," the NWS said.

Read More