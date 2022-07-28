Flooding in St. Louis has left people trapped in their homes under 7 feet of water

(CNN) While flash flooding in St. Louis, Missouri, had tapered out in the last two days, a new round of storms Thursday afternoon left emergency responders scrambling to rescue residents.

The St. Louis Police Department tweeted Thursday one section of the city was submerged in 7 feet of water, leaving area residents trapped in their homes.

The city's fire department reported multiple drivers being stranded on flooded roads, including six children at a daycare center who were later rescued, the department tweeted

"Firefighters carried six children to safety from high/standing water," the tweet read. No injuries were reported at the daycare, which the fire department says was operating inside a church building.

Businesses along Washington Avenue, where the daycare facility is located, are also being flooded, according to the National Weather Service.

Police wade through floodwaters looking for those in their cars on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.