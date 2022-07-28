Ferry terminal in Seattle closed after boat crash

(CNN) A ferry terminal in Seattle is out of service on Thursday after a ferry crashed into a part of the terminal that helps guide boats known as a "dolphin," according to the Washington State Department of Transportation's Twitter account for Washington State Ferries.

"The Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal is out of service until further notice following a hard landing by the Cathlamet," WSDOT said on its website. "The Issaquah will be the only boat on the route for now and will continue service between Southworth and Vashon. The boat will not operate on its regular schedule and just load vehicles before departing to its next destination to move as much traffic as possible."

Ian Sterling, a public information officer for Washington State Ferries, said the Cathlamet had a "hard landing" causing "significant and serious damage," to the vessel.

"It's not something that we ever want to see happen, and obviously a scary situation for both passengers and crew," Sterling said, adding that no serious injuries were reported.

Sterling said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and that the crew has been drug and alcohol tested, which is standard procedure.

