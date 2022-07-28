How 'spreading like wildfire' is getting a terrifying new meaning in the California of climate change

Thick smoke blocks the view in Mariposa County where firefighters are trying to stem the Oak Fire, including in places where their equipment cannot reach,
Mariposa County, California (CNN)On a ridge overlooking the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it would have been possible to see the first flickering flames of the Oak Fire and then how it engulfed its surroundings.

It took just 24 hours to mushroom to 10,000 acres and become California's biggest wildfire this year.
"That's crazy fast," said Joe Amador, one of thousands of firefighters from across the state now deployed to fight the blaze.
      "In the initial stages it was wind-driven and terrain-driven," he told CNN, pointing to rolling hills, peaks and valleys that fire crews call "chimneys" that can help to spread embers and fire rapidly.
        Winds were light on Thursday, allowing an inversion layer to form, which kept flames shorter and held down the thick smoke blanketing the hills outside Mariposa, close to Yosemite National Park -- a blessing for the teams trying to contain the fire and protect buildings.
          Smoke from the Oak Fire blankets the hills near Mariposa.
          "We're in extreme conditions, but things can always get worse," Amador said ruefully. "Every year we talk about record -setting years, and this year is no different. And we're not even in the thick of things yet."
          The "megadrought" driven by climate change that is affecting California and other western states has left plenty of dry, flammable material that can become fuel so quickly, especially when humidity is low and winds are high.
          And that means grim records are barely being set before they are burned through, again.
          "I've seen the biggest fire happen year after year after year," said Brian Vitorelo, who's come inland from his home department of Mendocino to help the battle.
          Brian Vitorelo said the pace of new wildfire records being set was impressive.
          Amador, his Cal Fire colleague who is up from San Diego, added: "Every year it seems like we're out here fighting these record-breaking fires."
          Fire trucks from all corners of the state can be seen around the fire, along with teams from the California Highway Patrol, the PG&E power company, the North Fork Mono Tribe, inmates, park rangers and the Merced-Mariposa Cattleman's Association.
          In California, a mutual-aid agreement directs fire personnel wherever they are needed and when it's bad, many helpers and volunteers join in.
          A helicopter picks up water to fight the fire. Some 22 helicopters have been deployed along with 303 fire engines, 81 bulldozers and 70 water tenders, according to Cal Fire
          With nearly 20,000 acres burned, 116 residential and commercial structures destroyed and hundreds more threatened, Cal Fire data shows the Oak Fire is the largest of the year so far in the state, and will not be fully contained for more than a week.
          But the year is only halfway over and the Oak Fire is still small compared to blazes like last year's Dixie Fire, which burned more than 960,000 acres, or the August Complex Fire in 2020 that became the state's first "gigafire" in modern history, scorching more than one million acres.
          Firefighter Amador says a slice of fortune is that the wildfire, though huge, is also one of only a few active this week.
          Firefighters mop up hot spots while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, California, on Monday, July 25.
