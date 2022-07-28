(CNN) For months leading up to the Parkland massacre, Nikolas Cruz searched the internet for information and videos about mass shootings, leaving behind YouTube comments expressing his desire to "kill people," according to testimony in the penalty phase of his trial.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Detective Nick Masters, an electronic data analyst, took the stand Wednesday, where he read aloud dozens of Cruz's Google searches, some of which included broad, generic search terms like "murder" or "shooting people."

But Cruz also sought information about specific mass shootings, including those at Virginia Tech, in Las Vegas and at Columbine High School, and the people who carried them out, according to Masters' testimony and a list of posts and searches released by the court. Cruz searched for how many rounds were fired in different mass shootings, as well as information about the weapon used in Las Vegas, Masters testified.

Indeed, other searches appeared to show Cruz's attention narrowing on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, from which he'd been expelled. Almost two weeks before the shooting, the then-19-year-old searched for a map of his former school, the list released by the court shows. The day before the shooting, Cruz searched for "how long does it take for a cop to show up at a school shooting," and on the morning of the day of the shooting, he searched simply, "marjory stoneman douglas."