Street takeovers and wheelie contests force closures on iconic Los Angeles bridge, LAPD says

(CNN) Authorities have been forced to intermittently close Los Angeles' iconic 6th street bridge four times in five days for various illegal activity, including street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The viaduct, built in 1932, was closed in 2016 for upgrades to the seismically deficient structure. The $588 million in improvements were deemed the largest bridge project in the history of the city, and it re-opened on July 10 to much fanfare.

Mayor Eric Garcetti called the bridge "a new landmark that represents the tenacity, beauty, and promise that defines Los Angeles" in a news release before the reopening

But since its reopening, the bridge has been plagued by street racing and other illegal activity, police say.

On July 22, the bridge was closed due to public safety hazards, the LAPD said in a press release listing the antics on the bridge . Midday July 23, "approximately 15 moped/street bike racers were conducting wheelies on the bridge, as an exhibition of speed," according to police. Anticipating a street takeover, police responded and did not need to close the bridge.

