Flash drought intensifies, causing agriculture concerns in the Plains and water shortages in the Northeast

(CNN) Flash drought conditions intensified in the Northeast and across the southern Plains, causing agriculture concerns across the regions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning.

"Temperatures across the region were generally 2-8 degrees warmer than normal, with the warmest readings occurring in Oklahoma, Texas, northern Arkansas, and the western half of Tennessee," the US Drought Monitor wrote Thursday.

Extreme drought -- the second highest level on the drought monitor -- in Oklahoma quadrupled in coverage, now at over 27% this week.

"Crop failure and related problems are widespread in the part of the region experiencing flash drought, especially in northeast Texas, eastern and central Oklahoma, and northern Arkansas," the US Drought Monitor said.

McLennan County, Texas, where the city of Waco is located, went from 17.5% of the county in exceptional drought, the highest level, to over 62% this week. Waco, Texas is on track to having one of its driest years on record.

Corn crops that died due to extreme heat and drought are seen in Austin, Texas, on July 11, 2022.

