She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away

(CNN) Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.

"By 2 a.m., everything I had was completely underwater," Asher, 37, told CNN.

At least eight people died and "hundreds will lose" their homes following heavy overnight rains and widespread flooding across eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Asher, her husband and three children live on the line dividing Breathitt and Perry counties. She said their three-bedroom home was completely wiped away by the floods.

"I have no plan, I don't know, how do you start from zero?" Asher said.

