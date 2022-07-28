Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologizes for using derogatory term for little people

(CNN) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized for using a derogatory term for little people.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday at the team's training camp, Jones was paying tribute to former players and staff who have passed away recently.

In particular, Jones spoke about Larry Lacewell, the team's former director of scouting who worked for the Cowboys from 1992 to 2004, winning three Super Bowl rings before he died aged 85 years old in May.

Jones said: "A lot of our staff, certainly our scouts -- Jonesboro, Arkansas when they gave a big memorial to Lace. Lace held court out here. I'm gonna get me somebody -- a 'm****t' -- to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us."

In response, the Little People of America (LPA) -- the world's oldest and largest dwarfism support organization -- criticized Jones' use of the term.

