Opinion: Republicans have to make a fateful choice on what kind of party they want to be

Gavin Smith is a public relations professional and political strategist. He is CEO of Gavin James Public Affairs, a public relations and marketing consulting firm in Lexington, South Carolina. During the Trump administration he served as press secretary for the Department of Labor and deputy communications director for the Department of Health and Human Services. The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Republicans pride ourselves for our focus on the family, a theme emphasized at conventions, while campaigning, and during speeches at political rallies.

We're now about to find out just how fundamental Republican family values really are.

The Senate is poised to hold a vote on a measure designed to ensure that all families enjoy the same rights, and Republicans in the chamber will reveal whether they believe the GOP is truly the party of all families -- or only ones championed by conservatives.

In the coming days, the Senate appears likely to hold a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act , which passed last week in the House. The measure aims to codify marriage equality protections for same-sex and interracial couples.

The bill was introduced by Democrats after Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with last month's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, suggested that Court rulings protecting same-sex marriage and contraception protections should be revisited as well