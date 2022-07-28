Levels of potentially toxic chemicals should be tested in people at high risk, report says

(CNN) Called "forever chemicals" because they fail to break down fully in the environment, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, have been used since the 1950s to make consumer products nonstick, oil- and water-repellent, and resistant to temperature change.

This family of synthetic chemicals has been a topic of public debate for years as scientists and environmental advocates uncover additional evidence that certain PFAS are harmful to human health at increasingly lower levels.

"The National Academies are asked to do studies that would be free of the effects of advocacy, special interests, and politics, and are looked at as a trusted neutral body," said Dr. Ned Calonge, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health and chair of the committee that wrote the report.

The report sets "nanogram" levels of concern and encourages clinicians to conduct blood tests on patients who are worried about exposure or who are at high risk. (A nanogram is equivalent to one billionth of a gram.)

People in "vulnerable life stages" -- such as during fetal development in pregnancy, early childhood and old age -- are at high risk, the report said. So are firefighters, workers in fluorochemical manufacturing plants and those who live near commercial airports, military bases, landfills, incinerators, wastewater treatment plants and farms where contaminated sewage sludge is used.

"These chemicals are ubiquitous in the American environment. More than 2,800 communities in the US, including all 50 states and two territories, have documented PFAS contamination," said Calonge, who is also an associate professor of family medicine at the School of Medicine on Colorado University's Anschutz Medical Campus.

Part of the committee's fact-gathering process was listening to citizens at town halls across the country. Pennsylvanian Hope Grasse, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at age 25 after growing up near a naval base, described how her doctors laughed when she mentioned chemical exposure.

"They made me feel small; they made me feel stupid and embarrassed even just asking the question," she said at an April 2021 town hall, which was quoted in the report. "Clearly, they didn't have any information about environmental components (of disease)."

Michigan resident Sandy Wynn-Stelt discovered a landfill had contaminated her home's drinking water, according to the report. Levels were 1,000 times above what the Environmental Protection Agency considered safe, she said. After paying for a blood test out of pocket, she and her doctor found early-stage thyroid cancer.

"This report is a positive step forward. It's saying very clearly that exposure in a certain range is cause for concern," said toxicologist Linda Birnbaum, former director of the US Health and Human Services National Toxicology Program and National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences.

"Findings by the National Academies not only impact how scientists and physicians look at a topic, but how regulators and Congress do as well," said Birnbaum, who was not involved in the report. "And I think that's very, very important."

'Half-life' exposure

Living near a major source of PFAS isn't the only way to be exposed. Carpets, couches, nonstick cookware, stain-resistant clothes, cell phones, cosmetics, the lining of fast-food wrappers -- the list of popular products that contain PFAS are too numerous to mention and nearly impossible to avoid.

In fact, PFAS chemicals have been detected in the blood of 98% of Americans, according to a 2019 report using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

In the environment, PFAS can contaminate drinking water in public drinking water systems and private wells. The chemicals can accumulate in the bodies of fish, shellfish, livestock, dairy and game animals that people eat, according to the report.

The chemicals remain in the body until "exposure ceases," and while blood levels may drop over time, levels of PFAS "continue to persist even after exposure ends," the report said.

That's because PFAS can be stored for years in different organs in the body, said academies committee member Jane Hoppin, an environmental epidemiologist and deputy director of the Center for Human Health and the Environment at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Why years? It's due to the "half-life" of various PFAS substances -- the time it takes for the chemical concentration in the body to be reduced by 50%, she said.

"Some of these chemicals have half-lives in the range of five years," Hoppin said. "Let's say you have 10 nanograms of PFAS in your body right now. Even with no additional exposure, five years from now you would still have 5 nanograms.

"Five years later, you would have 2.5 and then five years after that, you'd have one 1.25 nanograms," she continued. "It would be about 25 years before all the PFAS leave your body."

Various levels of evidence

The committee found "sufficient" scientific evidence of an association between PFAS exposure and an increased risk of adult kidney cancer and abnormally high cholesterol levels, the report said. Cholesterol contributes to cardiovascular disease, "the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year," according to the World Health Organization

The committee found PFAS exposure was also suffici