Options look short for Cristiano Ronaldo as transfer speculation intensifies

(CNN) It was less than a year ago that Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational return to Manchester United, but the superstar is once again involved in another transfer saga.

Not happy with his current club's position, it appears the 37-year-old is on the hunt for a new adventure that can satisfy his desire to play in the Champions League.

United says it has no plans to sell, but peace talks between the two camps have reportedly failed this week with Ronaldo's heart set on playing at the very highest level while he still can.

But, despite him being one of the greatest players to ever play the game, it seems Ronaldo's options are limited.

According to widespread reports, Atlético Madrid had been a potential destination but not everyone at the Spanish club was happy with the possibility.

Read More