Today, you’ll find a deal on Society6 dorm essentials, discounted AirPods and savings on Outer outdoor furniture. All that and more below.

$159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

AirPods Apple

The standard AirPods still rival the newer AirPods Pro, and right now they’re matching their all-time low price. These streamlined wireless buds have lots to offer, including impressive sound, instant connection and five hours of listening time on a single charge. Though they lack noise cancellation and customizable fit, they’re a solid option at a great price.

$339 $229 at Moccamaster

Moccamaster Moccamaster

The Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, is beloved for its innovative and old-school industrial design, as well as its delivery of reliably great coffee. Right now you can score the KBGT model on sale in refurbished condition, a streamlined machine for those who like to brew a whole carafe. Handmade in the Netherlands, this gorgeous, Juniper-hued brewer guarantees a perfect cup of coffee every time.

Overstock sale

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Home cooks rejoice: Sur La Table, a go-to retailer for stylish kitchen products, is offering hundreds of crowd-favorite goods at steep discounts, thanks to a massive warehouse sale. From Le Creuset to All-Clad, all the best brands are up to 50% off. Save money while fulfilling all your cooking needs in one place and you’ll be cooking up a storm in no time.

Back-to-school essentials sale

Society6 Society6

If you’re decorating a dorm room next semester, you won’t want to miss this sale at Society6. You can furnish your room with customized prints, wall hangings, tapestries and more that perfectly match your interests and aesthetic — it’s all 25% off. You’ll also get discounts on other artist-designed campus must-haves like water bottles, backpacks, tech accessories and much, much more. Plus, score exclusive weekly discounts up to 40% off now through August 24.

Friends and Family sale

Outer Outer

Outer brings comfort and craftsmanship to patio furniture, so you can take advantage of nice weather and entertain — or simply lounge — outdoors. Right now, the brand is hosting a week-long sale and offering 30% off everything sitewide. Whether you’re shopping for a cozy sectional, sturdy rug or warming fire pit, you’ll save on gorgeous furniture built to last season after season.

More deals to shop

• Right now at Michaels, you can save tons on back-to-school essentials. Shop the BOGO 50% off sale on the dorm decor essentials and get 20% off everything else with code 22MADEBYU, now through July 30.

• REI is offering solid discounts on tons of Athleta styles, so check out these deals to stock up on your workout wear.

• Gear up for traveling — or just commuting to the office — at the Dagne Dover Summer Sale. The bags are thoughtfully designed for durability, organization and style.

• This Google Nest Audio speaker is $40 off right now, so snag it before the deal expires at midnight.

• Keep your teeth extra clean with the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser, almost half off right now at Amazon.

• Celebrate International Friendship Day with BOGO 50% off a selection of plants at Plants.com.

• These refurbished Ninja appliances might show a bit of cosmetic wear and tear, but they work like new, so pick up a discounted air fryer, pressure cooker or blender now.

• You can use code NBAFF15 to take 15% off already-discounted apparel at New Balance right now.

• Prismacolor art supplies — including colored pencils, markers and more — are 20% off at Target right now, just in time for the new school year.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Sale

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth

Treat yourself to some luxurious bedding, loungewear or other home essentials at a nice discount, thanks to this summer sale at Cozy Earth. Editors at Underscored rave about Cozy Earth’s silky, cloudlike products — from sheets to socks and more. See for yourself what the talk is all about and save up to 25% on your purchase.

20% off sitewide with code CNNBTS

Dormify Dormify

Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — summer is soon coming to a close. Thankfully, high school and college students can decorate their spaces with dorm essentials from Dormify. The retailer offers everything from storage to lighting to decor, all specially to fit in small spaces and guaranteed to delight teens. Score 20% off the entire site with code CNNBTS.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card-shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

20% off the Bathroom Collection

Cultiver Cultiver

Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. If your bed is all set, add some everyday indulgence to your bathroom too — right now, you can get 20% off the entire bathroom collection with code CNN20, now through Aug. 7. Whether you’re shopping for towels, washcloths, a robe or even a bath mat, these distinctive woven pieces are a great addition to your routines.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.

Back-to-School Sale

Bentgo Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.