CNN Exclusive: Robb Elementary School principal defends actions on day of shooting

(CNN) Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez defended herself Wednesday against criticism about her handling of school security before the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Gutierrez was asked whether she agreed with a legislative report that cited a "culture of non-compliance with safety policies" at the school.

"Absolutely not," Gutierrez said in response.

Gutierrez said she immediately initiated a lockdown with an app called Raptor after hearing that an armed man had jumped a school fence.

"I feel that I followed the training that I was provided with to the best of my abilities," she said when asked whether she felt she should lose her job. "And I will second guess myself for the rest of my life."