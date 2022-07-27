Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City

(CNN) A disruptive passenger onboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.

The passenger was "physically detained by other passengers and flight crew members" and was met by police upon arrival, according to Salt Lake City Police in a statement.

The flight then continued to Los Angeles and landed about four hours after its scheduled arrival, Virgin Atlantic said.

