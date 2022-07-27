(CNN) The Seattle chapter of the National Audubon Society plans to remove "Audubon" from its name to address the racist and white supremacist actions and views of John James Audubon, the ornithologist the organization is named after.

Glenn Nelson, the Seattle chapter's community director, told CNN on Wednesday that part of why the local organization took action toward the name change is because the larger national organization has not explicitly acknowledged whether it plans to change its name.

"If you agree that the 'Audubon' name is harmful to people, then every second that you bear it is harming people, and we want to stop that in a way that we can control," Nelson said.

The National Audubon Society is the country's leading bird conservation organization.

Audubon's racism is well-documented and acknowledged, even by the National Audubon Society itself . He was a slave owner who opposed abolition and appropriated Black and Indigenous knowledge about bird species.

