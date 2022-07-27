Man suspected of starting fires in remote Oregon woods detained by 3 residents who tied him to a tree

(CNN) A man suspected of starting two fires in remote southwest Oregon was arrested, after reportedly being tied to a tree by three people until police arrived, Curry County Sheriff John Ward said in statement posted on Facebook.

The sheriff's office thanked those who assisted with controlling the fire and detaining the suspect.

"The quick actions on getting the fires out most certainly averted a catastrophe and saved lives. The total area burnt is less than one acre," the sheriff said in the release . "If the fires had not been contained and if they got out of control, they could have blocked all the residents and visitors from having an escape route."

On Monday, the sheriff's office received a call from the US Forest Service about fires burning in the far northeast portion of Curry County, according to the statement. The area can only be accessed by Bureau of Land Management and forest service roads and via the river. A BLM employee who was in the area of the blazes saw a man walking along a gravel road and starting fires, Ward said.

Dispatchers alerted local, state and federal authorities, asking for assistance with the fires and finding the man.

