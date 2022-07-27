CNN —

The man accused of killing a young mother as she pushed their baby in a stroller was indicted for murder Wednesday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Isaac Argro, 23, appeared in the New York Supreme Court on Monday and was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, in June on New York’s Upper East Side.

Prosecutors called the shooting a “premeditated execution” at the time of his arraignment.

“As alleged, Isaac Argro murdered Azsia Johnson, the mother of their 3-month-old child, in a premeditated act of fatal domestic violence” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

“Committing this type of killing in front of an infant is horrific, and I cannot imagine the pain that Ms. Johnson’s family and loved ones are experiencing. I want to make clear that we will pursue full accountability and justice in this case,” the statement read.

Prosecutors allege Argro convinced Johnson to meet him so he could give her items for their daughter, according to a news release from Bragg’s office. Johnson sent text messages describing where she was meeting Argro and even what he was wearing, the release said.

Argro showed up without any of the items, dressed in black with a ski mask over his face, the release said. He then shot Johnson in the head at point-blank range and took off, but not before surveillance cameras caught him ditching his clothes to avoid police, the release said.

The child was not harmed.

After the shooting, Argro called Johnson’s family asking about the 3-month-old daughter and threatened someone else, telling them they were “next,” according to the release.

Argro was arrested July 1 and ordered held without bail July 2. He is jailed at Rikers Island. He is due back in court October 19.

The public defender office representing him declined to comment.

The brazen killing came amid heightened concerns of gun violence in New York City as well as a string of high-profile shootings nationally. In the aftermath of those shootings, President Joe Biden late last month signed into law the first major federal gun safety legislation passed in decades.

In January, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a “Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” which includes long-term goals to grow economic opportunities, improve child education and provide more access to mental health resources while addressing the gun crisis.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill restricting the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings and schools. That came after the US Supreme Court in June struck down the state’s century-old law placing restrictions on carrying concealed handguns outside the home.