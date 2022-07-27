A family has filed a lawsuit claiming the wrong body was in their mother's casket during the funeral

(CNN) A New Jersey family says the wrong body was in their mother's casket, which had to be lifted out of the ground during the funeral service, according to a lawsuit that was filed Monday in Bergen County.

Kummi Kim, Yoonsung Kim, Jungmi Kim Walder and Kummi's husband, Taichul Kim, are suing Central Funeral Home Of New Jersey, the Blackley Funeral Home and Cremation Services along with employees. CNN has reached out to the Central Funeral Home and the Blackley Funeral Home and Cremation Services for comment.

In the lawsuit, the Kim family says the "mix-up" of their mother's body "intentionally and negligently inflicted severe emotional distress."

When their mother, Kyung Ja Kim, died in November, her family reached out to both funeral homes for burial arrangements.

The mother's body was transported on November 10 and was to be ready for a funeral on November 13 at a church in Leonia, New Jersey, the lawsuit says. Family members "traveled long distances" for the event, according to the suit.

