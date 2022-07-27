Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion after no winner Tuesday

(CNN) The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said.

"All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN in an email.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball 15. The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Although no one hit the jackpot Tuesday, some winners claimed big prizes. There were eight tickets that won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers.

And the prize for another winning ticket sold in Ohio matching the first five numbers was $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier purchased for $1 extra.

