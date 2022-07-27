(CNN) A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware's Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release.

Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf, 43, and five others ordered a Lyft to pick them up from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach, authorities said.

According to the Delaware State Police, at some point during the ride, the Lyft driver and the passengers had a "disagreement," causing the Lyft driver to end the ride "in the middle of the southbound left lane" of the Coastal Highway and demanded that all six passengers get out of the vehicle.

At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound and fatally hit Wolf, say police in a press release.

The driver of the Corolla, 27, tried to change lanes to avoid the stopped Lyft vehicle but ultimately did not see Wolf, who "had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway," police said.

