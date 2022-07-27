'Abortion issue' is one that 'needs to be talked about,' says Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh

(CNN) Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has told ESPN that "the abortion issue is one that's so big that it needs to be talked about" after saying he'd raise an unwanted baby from a player or staff member of his.

Harbaugh, a Catholic, and his wife Sarah spoke last week at the pro-life 'Plymouth Right to Life' event. He spoke about how his pro-life beliefs were instilled by his parents from a young age.

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born," Harbaugh said . "I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah: 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.'"

When asked about those comments in an interview with ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski over the weekend, Harbaugh said: "Faith, family, football ... those are my priorities. I just think that ... the abortion issue is one that's so big that it needs to be talked about. It needs serious conversation. What do you think? What do I think? What do others think?"

He added: "It's a life-or-death type of issue. And I believe in, and I respect, people's views. But let's hear them. Let's discuss them because there's passion on both sides of this issue. So when you combine that with respect, that's when the best results come. ... [I'm] just contributing to that conversation and that communication, which I think is really important, in my opinion."

