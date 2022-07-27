Russian threats to close Jewish Agency strike a nerve in Israel

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here.

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli officials are trying to tamp down the diplomatic fracas that has erupted in recent weeks as Moscow has sought to dissolve the Jewish Agency's Russian branch, an organization that helps Jews emigrate to Israel.

The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel encourages and assists Jews, both logistically and financially, who may wish to one day emigrate to Israel. Under Israel's "Law of Return," anyone who is Jewish or can prove they have at least one Jewish grandparent is eligible for Israeli citizenship.

Thousands of Ukrainian and Russian Jewish immigrants have moved to Israel since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the particular role the organization can play at a time of war.

Russian news outlets have reported that authorities in Russia are accusing the agency of alleged infringements of local laws, including those related to data collection of Russian citizens. On Thursday, a Russian court will hold a hearing on the Russian government's request to dissolve the organization's operations in the country.

In its public statements, the Jerusalem Agency headquarters has only confirmed that a hearing will take place on Thursday, and that they will "not comment during the legal process."

