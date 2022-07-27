Bacteria that causes rare, serious illness melioidosis is endemic in parts of Mississippi Gulf Coast, CDC says

(CNN) The bacteria that causes a rare, serious disease called melioidosis has been detected in water and soil samples in Mississippi, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Burkholderia pseudomallei was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi, the first detection of the bacteria in the environment in the US.

"It is unclear how long the bacterium has been in the environment prior to 2020 or how widespread the bacterium is in the continental United States; modeling suggests that the environmental conditions found in the Gulf Coast states are conducive to the growth of B. pseudomallei," the CDC said in a Health Alert Network Advisory

The agency asked health care providers across the country to consider melioidosis as a possible diagnosis when people have symptoms, "as melioidosis is now considered to be locally endemic in areas of the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi.

Symptoms of melioidosis depend on where someone is infected but may include fever, pain or swelling, ulcers, coughing, chest pain, trouble breathing, weight loss, muscle or joint pain, disorientation, headache and seizures. These can progress to conditions such as pneumonia, abscesses and blood infections. It's deadly in 10% to 50% of cases.

