Wildfires in the EU have nearly quadrupled the 15-year average

London (CNN) The total number of wildfires in the European Union since the beginning of 2022 is almost four times the 15-year average for the same time period, according to Copernicus, the bloc's Earth observation program.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday , Copernicus said that 1,926 wildfires had scorched EU nations from the beginning of the year up to July 23. In comparison, the average number for the same period of year, calculated with data from 2006 to 2021, was 520.

Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, France and Germany have all lost thousands of hectares of land to wildfires, amid Europe's record-breaking heatwave

German officials have said that while its blazes are now mostly under control, the situation for two regions affected by large forest fires remains "tense." On Wednesday, local forest fire protection officer Philipp Haase told CNN that 480 firefighters were still fighting flames in Brandenburg to the northeast and Saxony in the east.

Scientists who link the contribution of the climate crisis to extreme weather events say that all heat waves -- which can trigger or exacerbate wildfires -- now have the fingerprints of human-caused climate change on them. The world is expected to experience more frequent and longer lasting heat waves the more global average temperatures rise.

