Today, you’ll find a deal on Cozy Earth bedding, a discounted iRobot Roomba i7+ and savings on Instant Pot pressure cookers and air fryers. All that and more below.

Summer Sale

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth

Treat yourself to some luxurious bedding, loungewear or other home essentials at a nice discount, thanks to this summer sale at Cozy Earth. Editors at Underscored rave about Cozy Earth’s silky, cloudlike products — from sheets to socks and more. See for yourself what the talk is all about and save up to 25% on your purchase.

45% off fire pit bundles

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off fire pit bundles. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves, all complete with their respective accessories.

20% off sitewide with code CNNBTS

Dormify Dormify

Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — summer is soon coming to a close. Thankfully, high school and college students can decorate their spaces with dorm essentials from Dormify. The retailer offers everything from storage to lighting to decor, all specially to fit in small spaces and guaranteed to delight teens. Score 20% off the entire site with code CNNBTS.

$139.99 From $66.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Instant Pot

Score some of our favorite pressure cookers on sale at Amazon right now. With intuitive interfaces, numerous preset functions and app control, these models promise to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and they deliver. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes, so shop these discounted Instant Pot pressure cookers, air fryers and more now.

$849.99 $399.99 at eBay

Roomba Amazon

Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i7+, almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, is steeply discounted right now in refurbished condition. Splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base; you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

More deals to shop

• Get our favorite sunrise lamp, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, for under $80 right now — and start your mornings on the sunny side.

• Travel in style with Paravel luggage, outfitted with thoughtful details and now 15% off when you spend $100.

• Score the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for just $279.99 right now at Woot!.

• Right now, you can score an additional 15% off the editor-beloved Universal Standard Float On Flutter Dress when you use code CNN15 at checkout.

• Cook up a delicious pie anytime with the Cuisinart pizza oven, now half off at Amazon.

• If you shop Levi’s denim and more right now, you’ll save up to 30% on your order — the more items you add to cart, the steeper your discount.

• Grab some new kicks for the school year and save, thanks to this sale at DSW. Just use code AREUREADY at checkout — and hurry, the sale ends tonight.

• Keep your runs bouncy with a brand-new pair of Hokas, 30% off at REI right now.

• You can get gorgeous, breathable and oh-so-soft bedding at 15% off right now, thanks to this sale on Buffy bestsellers.

• Whether you’re shopping for teacher gifts or just looking to save a couple bucks, you can shop Chipotle and Gap gift cards at Best Buy right now.

Deals you may have missed

$25.99 $15.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $15.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$149.99 $89.99 at Adorama

Apple Apple

If you’re entrenched in the Apple tech ecosystem, a trackpad is essential for your desktop, especially if you’re not fond of the Apple mouse. Sleek and streamlined, this trackpad holds a month’s worth of charge at a time — plus, its surface area is 30% larger than the previous model’s. Right now, score a 40% discount at Adorama (for an all-time low price) and get free shipping.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card-shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

20% off the Bathroom Collection

Cultiver Cultiver

Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. If your bed is all set, add some everyday indulgence to your bathroom too — right now, you can get 20% off the entire bathroom collection with code CNN20, now through Aug. 7. Whether you’re shopping for towels, washcloths, a robe or even a bath mat, these distinctive woven pieces are a great addition to your routines.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.

Extra 30% off huarache sandals

Nisolo Nisolo

Planning an end-of-summer vacation? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring — plus, the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Right now you can score an extra 30% off huarache sandals with code NISOLOXCNN and snag a pair for as little as $72.80.

Back-to-School Sale

Bentgo Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.