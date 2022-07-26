Timbers from a shipwreck said to have inspired 'The Goonies' found off Oregon coast

(CNN) It may not have been a mountain of pirate treasure, but archaeologists have discovered remnants of a centuries-old shipwreck that they believe inspired the movie "The Goonies."

A team of volunteers unearthed over 20 pieces of wood in a cave off the Oregon coast in June. It turned out to be wreckage from a Spanish galleon called the Santo Cristo de Burgos, also known as the Beeswax Wreck

Large pieces of timber were excavated in June from the Beeswax Wreck.

After the vessel capsized in 1693, locals found pieces of cargo washed ashore -- including chunks of beeswax, giving the wreck its name, said Scott Williams, president of the Maritime Archaeological Society, an Oregon-based organization that worked on the excavation of the wreck.

An Oregon local was searching for agate gemstones along the coast when he discovered some of the timber a few years ago, Williams said. The resident said he had heard stories of the Beeswax Wreck since he was a child, which led him to believe the beams were more than driftwood, Williams added.

It took nearly two years to organize a team to excavate the remaining known timbers, between delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the time it took to secure the correct permits, he said.

